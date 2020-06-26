Russ Teall
Feb. 15, 1948 - June 24, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Coach Russ Teall passed away peacefully Wed. evening with his family at his side.
A public service is being planned following the lifting of restrictions & July 4th holiday weekend. Details to follow.
To honor Russ a preferred memorial gift is to the ‘Coach Teall Scholarship Fund' at the Marshall County Community Foundation, 2680 Miller Drive, Suite 120, Plymouth, IN 46563 in lieu of flowers.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth is assisting with arrangements. Condolences: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.