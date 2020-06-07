Russell C. Lawler
Nov. 20, 1952 - June 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Russell Lawler, of South Bend, Indiana, age 67, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. He is survived by his children, Russell (Helen), Jennifer, Kimberly, and Katie (Mark); his siblings, Patricia (Michael) Armelin, James (Claire) Lawler, Michael Lawler, & Thomas (Jody) Lawler; his brothers-in-law, Richard Burgess and Paul Cholis, three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeanne Lawler; and sisters, Jeanne Burgess and Susan Cholis.
Following the example set by his father, who owned the Teeter GMC dealership in Russ' earlier years, Russ enjoyed a long career with Gates Chevrolet in South Bend/Mishawaka and Tom Naquin in Elkhart. Russ was deeply appreciative of his relationship with the Gates and Naquin families. In a letter from Thad Naquin to his employees upon learning of Russ's death, he explained Russ' approach to his customers by saying, “Russ never really sold cars - he gave roses to many.” Russ will also be fondly remembered for his dedicated care provided to his mother in her later years, his quiet generosity with many people, and his genuine care and concern for others.
Visitation will be held at 9a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at St. Patrick's Church in South Bend, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.