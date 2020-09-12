1/1
Russell Sobecki
1960 - 2020
Russell Sobecki

May 3, 1960 - Sept. 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Russell Sobecki, 60, peacefully went to be with the Lord Sun., Sept. 6, 2020 at his home. He was brother to Becky Nickelson, Mike Sobecki, & Dale (Paula) Sobecki. Visitation is Sun., Sept. 13, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561 from 4-6 pm. Funeral will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Pius, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530 at 10:30 am. The church will live stream the service on their website at stpius.net or facebook.comStPiusGranger. A complete obituary can be seen at chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
SEP
14
Funeral
10:30 AM
St. Pius
