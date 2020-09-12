Russell Sobecki
May 3, 1960 - Sept. 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Russell Sobecki, 60, peacefully went to be with the Lord Sun., Sept. 6, 2020 at his home. He was brother to Becky Nickelson, Mike Sobecki, & Dale (Paula) Sobecki. Visitation is Sun., Sept. 13, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561 from 4-6 pm. Funeral will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Pius, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530 at 10:30 am. The church will live stream the service on their website at stpius.net
or facebook.com
StPiusGranger. A complete obituary can be seen at chapelhillmemorial.com
.