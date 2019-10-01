Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
River Park
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery,
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell W. Taylor


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell W. Taylor Obituary
Russell W. Taylor

March 12, 1953 - Sept. 28, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Russell W. Taylor, 66, passed away September 28, 2019 at his home. Russell was born March 12, 1953 in South Bend to the late Warren John and Nancy Sharon (Clark) Taylor, and has been a lifelong resident of the area.

Russell proudly served our country in the United States Army, he was also a member of the American Legion Post # 161. He worked in shipping and receiving department as well as a forklift operator for a plastic molding manufacturing company.

On March 29, 2001 in South Bend, Russell married the former Christina Depayno, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Melissa (Jon) Adams of Baltimore, MD, Amber (Tyler) Duffey of Arlington, VA; Stepdaughter Janice Koch of Chicago, IL; stepson, Paul N. (Christina) Koch III of South Bend; three grandchildren, William Dussey, Poppy Dussey and Jackson Adams; his sister, Sharon Hayes of Mishawaka; and two brothers, Steve (Joanna) Taylor of Mishawaka and John (Kathy) Taylor of South Bend.

Funeral Services for Russell will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where friends may gather with the family two hours prior. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend with Military Honors.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Ste D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now