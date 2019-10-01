|
|
Russell W. Taylor
March 12, 1953 - Sept. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Russell W. Taylor, 66, passed away September 28, 2019 at his home. Russell was born March 12, 1953 in South Bend to the late Warren John and Nancy Sharon (Clark) Taylor, and has been a lifelong resident of the area.
Russell proudly served our country in the United States Army, he was also a member of the American Legion Post # 161. He worked in shipping and receiving department as well as a forklift operator for a plastic molding manufacturing company.
On March 29, 2001 in South Bend, Russell married the former Christina Depayno, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Melissa (Jon) Adams of Baltimore, MD, Amber (Tyler) Duffey of Arlington, VA; Stepdaughter Janice Koch of Chicago, IL; stepson, Paul N. (Christina) Koch III of South Bend; three grandchildren, William Dussey, Poppy Dussey and Jackson Adams; his sister, Sharon Hayes of Mishawaka; and two brothers, Steve (Joanna) Taylor of Mishawaka and John (Kathy) Taylor of South Bend.
Funeral Services for Russell will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where friends may gather with the family two hours prior. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend with Military Honors.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Ste D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019