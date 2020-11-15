Ruth A. Lentych
Feb. 8, 1950 - Nov. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth A. Lentych, 70, of South Bend, Indiana passed at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Monticello Health Care, Monticello, Indiana. Ruth was born on February 8, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana to Eugene and Gertrude (Wroblewski) Lentych. She retired from Kmart in Niles, Michigan. Ruth is survived by her son, Jeffery (Mandy Bailey) Lentych-Hack of Lafayette, Indiana; four grandchildren, Gage (Taylor), Chase, Seth, and Abigail Lentych-Hack; and great-granddaughters, Claire, Camille, and Kalea. Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Lentych. The family is planning to have a Memorial Service at a later date. Ruth enjoyed her family very much. She was proud of her grandchildren, and cherished every minute she was able to spend with them. Ruth's days spent at her lake property with her sister Barb and dear friend Judy were some of the happiest of her life. She was a very social person who always had a smile on her face. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph County Humane Society. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
