Ruth Anne Sherley
May 08, 1926 - Dec. 24, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ruth Sherley, 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Ruth Anne DeBatty was born on May 8, 1926 in Hartford City to, Leo Paul and Edna M. (Williams) DeBatty. In 1942 she married, John W. Sherley. They were married over 65 years before his death, December 19, 2007. Two children were born to this marriage, Leo Martin Sherely, Nov. 7, 1943-Jan 23, 1964, also preceding Ruth in death were her parents; two sisters; two brothers and two sons-in-law.
Surviving are her daughter, Sondra Sue Sherley Lanning Brandenburg; her four grandsons, John (Karin) Lanning, Jeff (Shelley) Brandenburg, Jason (Gwen) Brandenburg, Craig (Sara) Lanning and great grandchildren, Cory, Brianna, Sara, Caitlin, Josh, Parker, Axel, Shannon, Emma, Lia, Evan, Dominic and Gabriel. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Patricia DeBatty of Dunkirk, IN and Nancy DeBatty of Jonesboro, GA; a niece, Felita Dayton; great niece, Shari (Brian) VanNulen and many more too numerous to mention.
Ruth worked for the G C Murphy Company for over 35 years. Starting as a clerk up through the office and the final 15 years as their Regional Personnel Director covering seven states. She was an inactive member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, Eastern Star Purity Chapter #126 and served as Worthy Matron many times. She was a member of The First Christian Church all her life, an avid Bridge player and loved golf as well. Her final resting place will be beside the love of her life at the Garden of Memories, north of Muncie, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Blackford County Community Foundation or Black for County Animal Shelter. For her northern Indiana friends, the Meow Mission, PO Box 192, Mishawaka, IN 46546.
Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019