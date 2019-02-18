Ruth B. Farmer



Oct. 24, 1923 - Feb. 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth B. Farmer, 95, of South Bend found peace Friday, February 16. Mrs. Farmer was born October 24, 1923 in Rolling Prairie, Indiana to the late Ada R. (Kaupke) and Coy J. Brown. On October 2, 1948, in South Bend, Indiana, Ruth married Edmund R. Farmer who survives. Also surviving are her children, Marilyn Bechler (David) of Menlo, GA, James Farmer (Deborah) of Granger, IN, and Donna Rau (James) of Lawton, MI. In addition are 6 surviving grandchildren: Emily Allen (Brian), Shane Bechler (Katy), Kathryn Farmer, Lauren Farmer, Kyle Rau, and Erika Rau; and 2 great-grandchildren, Vida Ruth Allen and Louna Kai Allen. She was preceded in death by her son, John; two sisters, Esther and Eloise; and two brothers, John and James.



Ruth graduated from Rolling Prairie High School and South Bend College of Commerce. After graduating, she worked as a secretary before staying at home to raise her children. When her children were older, she returned to work as a legal secretary.



Ruth was active in the First United Methodist Church Women's Society and volunteered at the Budget Corner in addition to dedicating more than 20 years volunteering at the Memorial Hospital Gift Shop.



Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, at the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home at 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN with Reverend Mary L. Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main St., South Bend, IN 46601.