Rogers Funeral Home
400 Laurel Ave
South Pittsburg, TN 37380
(423) 837-7176
Ruth Bunch Hookey

Nov. 24, 1930 - March 28, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth Bunch Hookey, born Nov. 24, 1930 in Lakeville, Indiana, died March 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Hookey; parents, Warren & Gladie Walter Bunch; sisters, Doris Sargent & Della Stroup; & brother, John Bunch. Funeral Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home, South Pittsburg at 2:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with burial following at Cumberland View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Wesley UMC, 300 Magnolia Ave., S. Pittsburg, TN 37380. A full obituary is listed at www.rogersfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
