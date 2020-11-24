1/1
Ruth E. Hunnicutt
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. Hunnicutt

Aug. 11, 1925 - Nov. 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth E. Hunnicutt, 95, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Caring Cottage Assisted Living Facility. Ruth was born on August 11, 1925 in Bay, Arkansas to Thomas and Nancy Cordella (Chafin) Mink. She had been employed as a bookkeeper with Romy Hammes Ford, Basney Ford, and Jordan Ford. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Paula (Steve) Nemeth of South Bend, Indiana; two grandchildren, Joshua (Nicole) Nemeth of Florida and Stephanie Nemeth of South Bend, Indiana; and five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Ariana, Izabella, and Levi Nemeth. Ruth was the youngest of eight children. All of her siblings preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jenny Nemeth. Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She played basketball and softball in high school. Ruth was a huge sports fan. Her favorite basketball team was the Golden State Warriors. She was also a loyal Notre Dame fan. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved