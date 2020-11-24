Ruth E. Hunnicutt
Aug. 11, 1925 - Nov. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth E. Hunnicutt, 95, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Caring Cottage Assisted Living Facility. Ruth was born on August 11, 1925 in Bay, Arkansas to Thomas and Nancy Cordella (Chafin) Mink. She had been employed as a bookkeeper with Romy Hammes Ford, Basney Ford, and Jordan Ford. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Paula (Steve) Nemeth of South Bend, Indiana; two grandchildren, Joshua (Nicole) Nemeth of Florida and Stephanie Nemeth of South Bend, Indiana; and five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Ariana, Izabella, and Levi Nemeth. Ruth was the youngest of eight children. All of her siblings preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jenny Nemeth. Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She played basketball and softball in high school. Ruth was a huge sports fan. Her favorite basketball team was the Golden State Warriors. She was also a loyal Notre Dame fan. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
