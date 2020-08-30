1/1
Ruth E. Rodich
Ruth E. Rodich

Jan. 7, 1929 - Aug. 27, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Ruth Elmyra (Cinotto) Rodich of Mishawaka died Tuesday, August 27, 2020.

She was born on January 7, 1929 in Clinton, IN to Frank and Ruth (Johnson) Cinotto who preceded her in death. On July 4, 1947 she married Peter Rodich in Clinton, IN, who also precedes her in death. She is survived by two children, a son, Gary, Sr. (Barmara Ramenda) and a daughter, Terry Jo Landis (Tony). She is survived by the following grandchildren, Kimberly (John) Bodell of Granger, Aaron (Tami) Kobb of Elkhart, Toni (Nathanial) Bradbury of West Lafayette, Gary Jr. (Kim) of South Bend, and Jennifer (Matt) Burks of Granger; and great-grandchildren, Rachel Bodell, Lydia, Abigail, Gabriel, and Levi Bradbury, Anthony, Liam, Maya, Ava, and Lincoln Rodich. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Frank Cinotto, Jr., Phyllis Abanathie, Maxine Huxford, and Betty Llewellyn; and great granddaughter, Kaley Bodell. She was a member of the South Bend Osteopathic Women's Guild and worked at Gilberts for many years. The family would like to thank the staff at Keepsake North at The Hearth along with Heart to Heart Hospice for their dedication and help this past year. Due to Covid-19 the family has decided to have a private ceremony with burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawka, IN 46545 is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
