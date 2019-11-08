Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church
24535 Roosevelt Road
South Bend, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church
24535 Roosevelt Road
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wesolek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Wesolek


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Wesolek Obituary
Ruth E. Wesolek

April 30, 1918 - Nov. 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth E. (Ort) Wesolek, 101, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving sons, on Tuesday, November 5. Ruth was a lifetime resident of Greene Twp.

Ruth was born on April 30, 1918, at home in Greene Twp. to the late Laura (Reasor) and John Howard Ort.

On April 17, 1938, in South Bend, Ruth married Paul L. Wesolek. Paul passed away on November 15, 1997, after 59 years of marriage.

Ruth is survived by her two sons, James A. (Sharon) Wesolek and Paul L. Wesolek, both of South Bend; four loving grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and sister, Eva Karczewski of Walkerton, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Helen Patterson and Mary Stroup; and three brothers, Edward, Richard, and John Ort.

Ruth was a lifetime member of Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, and was an officer of the WSCS Methodist Women. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, North Liberty, IN and was a Mother Advisor for many years of the North Liberty Rainbow for Girls, and she deeply loved each of them. Ruth was presented an award, The Grand Cross of Colors from the Indiana Grand Chapter Assembly of Rainbow for Girls. Ruth retired from Sears Roebuck & Company and was a member of the Sears Women Retiree Club.

Ruth loved going to Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver, IN with her husband and family every year and would cook and cook for all the friends who came.

She was loved by her sons and will be dearly missed by numerous family and friends.

The family wants to thank Hospice for all the love, care and concern, especially Ron, Angie, and Abey; we love all of you.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN; or Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, 24535 Roosevelt Road, South Bend, IN 46614.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel' located at 23421 State Road 23/Ireland Road, South Bend, IN. The Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 9, at Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, located at 24535 Roosevelt Road, South Bend at 11:00 AM, Richard Siri officiating. Visitation will also be an hour before the service, at the church. Burial will follow the service at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Ruth's family.

Condolences may be expressed online though our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanley and Sons - South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -