|
|
Ruth E. Wesolek
April 30, 1918 - Nov. 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth E. (Ort) Wesolek, 101, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving sons, on Tuesday, November 5. Ruth was a lifetime resident of Greene Twp.
Ruth was born on April 30, 1918, at home in Greene Twp. to the late Laura (Reasor) and John Howard Ort.
On April 17, 1938, in South Bend, Ruth married Paul L. Wesolek. Paul passed away on November 15, 1997, after 59 years of marriage.
Ruth is survived by her two sons, James A. (Sharon) Wesolek and Paul L. Wesolek, both of South Bend; four loving grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and sister, Eva Karczewski of Walkerton, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Helen Patterson and Mary Stroup; and three brothers, Edward, Richard, and John Ort.
Ruth was a lifetime member of Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, and was an officer of the WSCS Methodist Women. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, North Liberty, IN and was a Mother Advisor for many years of the North Liberty Rainbow for Girls, and she deeply loved each of them. Ruth was presented an award, The Grand Cross of Colors from the Indiana Grand Chapter Assembly of Rainbow for Girls. Ruth retired from Sears Roebuck & Company and was a member of the Sears Women Retiree Club.
Ruth loved going to Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver, IN with her husband and family every year and would cook and cook for all the friends who came.
She was loved by her sons and will be dearly missed by numerous family and friends.
The family wants to thank Hospice for all the love, care and concern, especially Ron, Angie, and Abey; we love all of you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN; or Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, 24535 Roosevelt Road, South Bend, IN 46614.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel' located at 23421 State Road 23/Ireland Road, South Bend, IN. The Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 9, at Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, located at 24535 Roosevelt Road, South Bend at 11:00 AM, Richard Siri officiating. Visitation will also be an hour before the service, at the church. Burial will follow the service at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Ruth's family.
Condolences may be expressed online though our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019