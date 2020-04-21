|
|
Ruth H. Trotter
July 23, 1920 - April 7, 2020
MENIFEE, CA - Ruth H. Trotter, 99, of Menifee, CA and formerly of Jimtown, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Menifee, CA. She was born July 23, 1920 in Guernsey, Saskatchewan, Canada to Clemens S. & Cleo Novella (Searer) Hallman.
On June 19, 1939 in Elkhart she married Francis Martin Trotter. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2006 in Jimtown. Also preceding in death were her parents, a daughter, Rosemary Fern Biggs, a brother, Donald Searer, a sister, Fern White and an infant sister, Susan. Ruth is survived by 4 sons, Martin (Patricia) Trotter of Menifee, CA, James F. (Linda) Trotter of Edwardsburg, MI, Timothy W. (Carol) Trotter of Goshen, and Mark C. (Karen) Trotter of Elkhart. Additional survivors include numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth was employed as a sales representative in the RV Industry for many years. She was a member of the Jamestown United Methodist Church, a life member of the Jimtown Historical Museum, a member of the Baugo Extension Home Makers Club, and a founding member of the Cystic Fibrosis Council in Elkhart. When her children were little, she was very active in the PTA at Roosevelt Elementary School.
A private family visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Burial will also be private at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Pastor Steve Loft from Jamestown United Methodist Church will preside. A celebration of life service for Ruth will be held at a later date in California and Elkhart for family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Jamestown United Methodist Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020