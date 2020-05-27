Ruth I. Butz
Dec. 11, 1919 - May 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ruth made her entrance into this world on December 11, 1919, the second child of Forrest G. and Hazel (Milliken) Williams. Her life spanned over 100 years before the Lord called her home in the early morning hours of May 23, 2020.
After graduating from Mishawaka High School in 1938, Ruth attended Tobias College, acquired her license in cosmetology, and secured a position at LaMar Beauty Shop on South Main Street in Mishawaka. December 30, 1939, Ruth became the bride of Robert E. Butz in a small wedding in the First English Lutheran Church in Mishawaka. The next decade she and Bob became the parents of four daughters, Barbara Davis, Kay (Larry) Green, Jill (Barry) Robertson, and Susan (Jack)Sukup. As the girls married, the family grew, producing 16 grandchildren, then great-grandchildren, great-great-, and great-great-great-, 78 at last count. All of the family remembers the wonderful Christmas Eve get-togethers Ruth hosted for the family. Sweet memories when she pulled out the slide projector or the grands put on a musical show.
In 1953, Ruth opened Town & Country Beauty Shoppe, in the basement of their home on LaSalle Avenue in Mishawaka. She owned and operated her business for 30 years with many of her long-time customers becoming good friends. The Butzs belonged to a euchre club with members who were friends from their high school years at MHS. The club met for over 40 years. Ruth is the last of the group to pass, and this being a Saturday, game on in heaven tonight!
Ruth was a long-time member of East United Methodist Church, Mishawaka where she taught Sunday School, worked in the nursery, and belonged to WSCS and Circle. In her youth she attended church camp at Epworth Forest.
Simple joys of life made Ruth happy: cooking, sewing, crocheting, hanging clothes on the line, and bright red lipstick. She loved shopping on Wednesdays with her mom and sister.
Ruth and Bob lived to travel and especially liked visiting Vermont. For 22 years they spent winters at their home in Florida and Ruth's mom went with them. When her mother fell and broke her hip at age 107, Ruth became her caregiver for over a year. Ruth was 85.
After 73 years of living in their home on LaSalle, Ruth and Bob moved to the Whitcomb Senior Residence in St. Joseph, Michigan, July 1, 2014. They enjoyed the many activities right outside their door and life became easier and more enjoyable. Mom loved singing her entire life and the Whitcomb Warblers gave her great enjoyment. After becoming a widow, Ruth continued on at the Whitcomb where she made many friends with residents and staff and was known by many as the Whitcomb's sweetheart. Life became more difficult for Ruth when diagnosed with Alzheimer's. In April this year she moved to Golden Shore Assisted Living where she spent her final days. The family sends a special thank you to the staff for their loving care. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Robert, her parents, her sister, Emma Gaskill, her brother, Forrest G. Williams, Jr., four grandchildren, and many other family, extended family, and friends.
A service is planned to take place Saturday, May 30 at East United Methodist Church, Melville Street, Mishawaka, Indiana, with viewing at 1:00, service at 2:00. In the special circumstances of COVID19, masks are required and social distancing will take place within the church building. The family expresses their understanding of persons not wishing to attend. Online condolences are available in lieu of attendance.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.