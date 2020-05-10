Ruth I. Cowham
1928 - 2020
Ruth I. Cowham

May 11, 1928 - May 8, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Ruth Irene Cowham, age 91, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence, just three days before her 92nd birthday.

She was born May 11, 1928 in Three Rivers, Michigan, the third of six children of David and Leona Yoder. She married Maynard Dean Cowham October 16, 1954 in Cassopolis, Michigan. After more than forty-eight years of marriage he preceded her in death in 2003.

Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, and great -grandmother. Her grandkids loved her cooking and spending time on the farm with her and Grandpa. She was an active member of Bethel Community Church. Ruth loved farming and living on the farm with her husband and family.

Ruth will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia (Larry) Joyner of Niles, Jayne Fox, and Joan (Steven) Potter, both of Cassopolis; eleven grandchildren: Larry “Adam” (Sheha) Joyner of Granbury, Texas, Holly (Warren) Kirk of Gardnerville, Nevada, Amber (Anthony) Dempsey of Cassopolis, Mark Joyner of Kalamazoo, Nicholas (Julie) Fox of Cassopolis, Heidi (Bryan) Datema of Wisconsin, Heather (Chris) Moulton of California, Jennifer (Nate) Jackson of Decatur, Cassie Fox of Cassopolis, Sally (Cameron) Caldwell of Portage, and Daniel (Amy) Potter of Plainwell; twenty-one great grandchildren; one sister, Eunice Dunn of Waklee; one sister-in-law, “Dode” Yoder; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Helen Waldo and Betty Woods; two brothers, Richard Yoder and George Yoder; one son-in-law, Patrick Fox; one sister-in-law, Doris Yoder; and three brothers-in-law, Murray Waldo, Bill Woods, and David Dunn.

Mrs. Cowham will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Crane Cemetery in Volinia Township following a graveside service.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Ruth be made to Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Sunshine & Joy Garden in Garden Trug
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Samuel Galbreath
