Ruth I. Davis
Feb. 3, 1926 - May 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth Imogene Davis was born in South Bend, Indiana, the youngest daughter of Ethel (Poyser) and Orville (Roy) Davis, of South Bend. Ruth lived in South Bend almost all of her life. She graduated from Adams High School and later from Ball State University with a degree in education.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Alice Eble (Paul) and Evelyn Doan (Howard), both of Angola, IN. She is survived by her devoted, life-long friend, Dorothy Oliver, and Dottie's nieces and nephew, who loved Ruth all their lives as their auntie as well. She also leaves behind many precious friends, whom she treasured and who adored her.
In her 45 years as a kindergarten teacher, Ruth was loved by her students and her fellow teachers for her calm wisdom, kindness, and easy-going demeanor, and her excellent teaching ensured that her young students got the best start possible. It was not uncommon for adults to stop “Miss Davis” on the street to tell her how much they had loved her as their teacher many years before. Among her friends, Ruth was known as “the generous one,” always available with an offer of a ride, an encouraging word, a helping hand, her wry wit.
When Ruth was young, she played piano and organ in church. She was a great cook and her strawberry pie was legendary. Ruth and Dottie enjoyed travel and had many adventures on their trips around the U.S., including to Alaska, Hawaii, and the southwest. Animals were drawn to Ruth just as people were. She adored her sweet collie, Mr. Chips, and her beloved cat, Kitty Kelly, typically curled up with her on the couch every evening.
The family thanks the doctors, nurses, and staff at Memorial Hospital and the entire staff at Healthwin for taking care of Ruth at the end of her life when her loved ones were not able to be with her. The family also would like to thank Dr. Ngan Van and her staff for the years of care they have given Ruth.
Due to the COVD-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. You are invited to sign, leave a condolence, and check back for more details as they will be provided on Ruth's page of the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home website, www.welsheimers.com. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, or Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.