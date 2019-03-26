Ruth M. Warrick



Oct. 1, 1925 - March 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth Marie Warrick, 93, of South Bend died at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, March 23 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born October 1, 1925 in Michigan City, IN to the late Grace (Todd) and Chester Calahan and had lived in South Bend most of her life. On June 14, 1947 in South Bend, she married James Warrick who preceded her in death March 21, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Warrick in 1961 and her sister, Dorothy Carl. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia McKinney (Byron) of LaPorte, IN and Cheryl Holmgren (John) of Valparaiso, IN; four grandchildren, Thomas McKinney, LeAnn McKinney, Jennifer Holmgren, and Elizabeth Holmgren; and four great-grandchildren, Colin McKinney, Christine Holmgren, Camdyn McKinney, and Ryan Holmgren.



Ruth was a graduate of Riley High School and the former Memorial School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital for over 29 years, 25 years in the Intensive Care Unit. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Community Congregational Church, South Shore Retirees, Memorial Retirees, and Nurses Alumni Association. Ruth had a green thumb and took great pride in her garden.



Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 29 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., with Rev. Garry Fisher of Community Congregational Church officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Grace Hospice, 5838 Brick Rd., South Bend, IN 46628 or Community Congregational Church, 19671 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46637. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary