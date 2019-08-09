|
|
Ruth Naomi Duncan Joelson
Jan. 27, 1930 - July 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth Duncan Joelson, 89, died July 19, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She was born in South Bend, IN and received a bachelor's degree from Bethel College (now Bethel University) and a master's degree from Indiana University in Elementary Education. She moved to Venice, FL in 1960 where she continued teaching at Nokomis and Englewood Elementary Schools. She was the widow of C.R. Joelson, the founder of Joelson Concrete Pipe Company, who predeceased her in 2002. She and C.R. loved the adventures of travel and the socializing surrounding Bridge. Ruth is survived by her stepchildren, Carol (Don) Sytsma of Newcastle, WA and Ray (Pam) Joelson of Osprey, FL and their children and grandchildren, a nephew, Carlon (Diane) Scherzinger of Anderson, SC and a niece, Beth (Lee) Korzan of Fairview TN and their children and grandchildren. She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church. The services were private.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019