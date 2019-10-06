|
Ruth O. McKiernan
Sept. 8, 1927 - Sept. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth O. (Farny) McKiernan, 92, passed away in her home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Miriam (Mike) Tribbett, Margaret (Keith) MacDonell, Christine (Roger) Castino, and Teresa (Brett) Lokhorst; son, Martin (YoonHi) McKiernan; daughter-in-law, Christine McKiernan and her children, Alex and Myles; grandchildren: Nathan (Devren), Emily, and Leah Tribbett; Katie (Bryan) Reynolds, Andrea, and Michelle Castino; Conor and Aidan McKiernan; and Ryan, Jason, and Amy Lokhorst; and great-grandchildren, Julian Tribbett and Eila Rose Reynolds. Also surviving is her sister, Betty Smith. Ruth was preceded in death by and has rejoined with her loving husband Terence and son Stephen.
Ruth's gentle ways reflect her deep love and care for others, with a lifelong commitment to peace and social justice. From her early years at Grailville and the Catholic Worker through the Little Flower Clothing Center and Family Helpers to most recently the interfaith community, she has shared her heart with so many. She also brightened our lives with her sparkling wit, sense of mischief, love of nature, artistry extending from braided rugs to nativity carvings and pottery, sense of adventure, courage, and ability to do simply everything.
The family will be forever appreciative of the loving care provided to her by her caregivers.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church on Sunday, October 13 at 2:30 p.m. Friends may gather with family one hour prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Ruth McKiernan to South Bend Catholic Worker, P.O. Box 4241, South Bend, IN 46634.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019