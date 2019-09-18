|
|
Ruth Rinard
July 21, 1950 - Sept. 15, 2019
ARGOS, IN - Ruth Kay (Snyder) Rinard, 69, of Argos, Indiana passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at 11:19 a.m. at the Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson, Indiana following a lengthy battle with cancer. On July 21, 1950 in Plymouth, Indiana she was born to Clarence G. Snyder and Pauline E. (Deisch) Snyder and had lived all of her life in the Argos community.
Ruth was a graduate of Argos High School class of 1968.
In 1972 in Argos, Indiana she married Robert (Bob) R. Rinard. He preceded her on January 17, 2005.
Ruth worked in the Mechanic Repair shop office for NIPSCO. She retired in 2007 after 32 years.
Ruth loved her flower gardens and watching & feeding the birds. She gave her heart and soul in fixing up her house and spent many hours achieving that goal. Over the past several years Ruth had wintered in Florida and Arizona with her loving companion, Ed “Pete” Martin and they had visited nearly all the states.
Ruth is survived by her companion, Ed “Pete” Martin of Argos, Indiana; stepdaughte, Gina Jo Rinard-Fielder of Rochester, Indiana; 3 grandchildren, Kaylee, Doug, and Robby, and 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Jean Shivers and husband David of Argos, Indiana and Patsy Ann Singrey and husband Lee of Inwood, Indiana, and her nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a daughter, Stephanie.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church, 470 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana with Rev. Mary Hyer of the Argos United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Marshall County Center for Hospice, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, Indiana 46563.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos, Indiana
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019