Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Argos United Methodist Church
470 N. Michigan St
Argos, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maple Grove Cemetery
Argos,, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rinard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Rinard


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Rinard Obituary
Ruth Rinard

July 21, 1950 - Sept. 15, 2019

ARGOS, IN - Ruth Kay (Snyder) Rinard, 69, of Argos, Indiana passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at 11:19 a.m. at the Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson, Indiana following a lengthy battle with cancer. On July 21, 1950 in Plymouth, Indiana she was born to Clarence G. Snyder and Pauline E. (Deisch) Snyder and had lived all of her life in the Argos community.

Ruth was a graduate of Argos High School class of 1968.

In 1972 in Argos, Indiana she married Robert (Bob) R. Rinard. He preceded her on January 17, 2005.

Ruth worked in the Mechanic Repair shop office for NIPSCO. She retired in 2007 after 32 years.

Ruth loved her flower gardens and watching & feeding the birds. She gave her heart and soul in fixing up her house and spent many hours achieving that goal. Over the past several years Ruth had wintered in Florida and Arizona with her loving companion, Ed “Pete” Martin and they had visited nearly all the states.

Ruth is survived by her companion, Ed “Pete” Martin of Argos, Indiana; stepdaughte, Gina Jo Rinard-Fielder of Rochester, Indiana; 3 grandchildren, Kaylee, Doug, and Robby, and 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Jean Shivers and husband David of Argos, Indiana and Patsy Ann Singrey and husband Lee of Inwood, Indiana, and her nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a daughter, Stephanie.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church, 470 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana with Rev. Mary Hyer of the Argos United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Marshall County Center for Hospice, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, Indiana 46563.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos, Indiana
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
Download Now