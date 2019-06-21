|
Ruth Snyder
Nov. 16, 1921 - June 19, 2019
WINONA LAKE, IN - Ruth R. Snyder entered her heavenly home at 2:20 p.m. on Wed., June 19, 2019 at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake at age 97.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Basham (Mishawaka, IN) and her son, David Blaine (Sonja) Snyder (Monroe, OH).
Visitation will be held on Sun., June 23, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw. Her Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Mon., June 24, 2019 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home. Burial will follow with a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery of Warsaw, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 21, 2019