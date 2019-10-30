Home

Ruth Theresa Nycz Obituary
Ruth Theresa Nycz

Nov. 26, 1927 - Oct. 27, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth Theresa Nycz, 92, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Ruth was born November 26, 1927 in South Bend to the late Theodore & Clara Levan.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Nycz; their son, David (Tricia) Nycz; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-granddaughters; brother, Eugene “Chico” (Pat) Levan; and a sister, Gertrude Dowling.

Ruth was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing nutrition and politics. She was also a yoga instructor. Ruth worked the family business, Stan & Ted's Lawnmower Shop, with her husband and brother for many years.

Friends and family will visit from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
