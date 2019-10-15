|
|
Ruthie Jewell
Worsham
Sept. 24, 1921 - Oct. 12, 2019
NILES, MI - Ruthie Jewell Worsham, age 98, departed for heaven on October 12. Born on September 24, 1921 to Willie and Myrtle Templeton, Jewell was a native of Swifton, Arkansas and had been a resident of Buchanan and Niles for the past 68 years.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Rex Worsham. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Billy Joe Worsham and Terry Lynn Worsham. She is survived by her son, Dennis Worsham and wife, Dawn of Newport News, VA; her grandchildren, Gillian and Todd; her great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Owen; 2 brothers, Odean Templeton and Larry Templeton, both of Swifton, AR; 2 sisters, Lois Tompkins and Dana Templeton, both of Swifton, AR, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Jewell was a devout Christian. She was a long-time member of Buchanan Christian Church where she was a member of the Homebuilders Class and served in various ministries. Jewell was a devoted wife and mother and she adored her grandchildren. Jewell was a homemaker and an Avon representative.
Jewell loved to cook for her family and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed Country and Western music, traveling back home to Arkansas, and spending time with family.
Funeral service for Jewell will be held at 10 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of West Woods of Niles for their excellent and compassionate care. Memorial gifts may be made to Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. 3rd Street, Buchanan, MI 49107.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019