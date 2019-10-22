|
|
Ruthie M. Keyes
April 20, 1940 - Oct. 20, 2019
NILES, MI - Ruthie Mae Keyes, age 79, of Niles, died peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019 in West Woods of Niles.
She was born April 20, 1940 in Winsboro, Louisiana, the oldest of ten children of Harim and Eunice Segers.
Ruthie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Ann Keyes of Battle Creek; three grandchildren; five siblings, James (Connie) Segers of South Bend, Indiana, Mary Klavinski of Union City, Michigan, Crawford Segers of Cassopolis, Trish Lilly of Union City, Michigan, Caroline (Charles) Potter of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Elizabeth Smith, John Segers, Glenda Manwarren, and Robert Segers.
Family and friends will gather Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.
Ms. Keyes will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Union Township, Michigan.
Ms. Keyes will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Union Township, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019