Ryan Allan Spyker
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan Allan Spyker

May 9, 1975 - May 7, 2020

TERREBONNE, OR - Ryan Allan Spyker, 45, of Terrebonne, OR, formerly from Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from an automobile accident in Sherman County, OR.

Ryan was born on May 9, 1975 in Norwalk, Ohio to Rev. Ron and Cynde Spyker of Attica, OH. On July 7, 2018 Ryan married Melinda Freeman, who survives.

Aso surviving are a sister, Brooke (Kerry) Johnson of Ft. Wayne, IN; a brother, Nathan Spyker of Attica, OH; maternal grandmother, Mary Brook of Attica, OH; and niece and nephew, Abigail and Noah Johnson.

Ryan was a graduate of Anderson High School in Anderson, IN and from Vincennes University.

Ryan and Melinda moved to Terrebonne, OR in February where Ryan worked as a Construction Manager for TC Energy.

Ryan's favorite pastime was riding anything motorized. He loved spending time with his friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Tina and Landon Hostetler, 53670 State Road 13, Middlebury, IN 46540.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Silver Lake Sand Dunes, 9679 W. State Park Road, Mears, MI 49436.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at the home of Tina and Landon Hostetler
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved