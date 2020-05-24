Ryan Allan Spyker
May 9, 1975 - May 7, 2020
TERREBONNE, OR - Ryan Allan Spyker, 45, of Terrebonne, OR, formerly from Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from an automobile accident in Sherman County, OR.
Ryan was born on May 9, 1975 in Norwalk, Ohio to Rev. Ron and Cynde Spyker of Attica, OH. On July 7, 2018 Ryan married Melinda Freeman, who survives.
Aso surviving are a sister, Brooke (Kerry) Johnson of Ft. Wayne, IN; a brother, Nathan Spyker of Attica, OH; maternal grandmother, Mary Brook of Attica, OH; and niece and nephew, Abigail and Noah Johnson.
Ryan was a graduate of Anderson High School in Anderson, IN and from Vincennes University.
Ryan and Melinda moved to Terrebonne, OR in February where Ryan worked as a Construction Manager for TC Energy.
Ryan's favorite pastime was riding anything motorized. He loved spending time with his friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Tina and Landon Hostetler, 53670 State Road 13, Middlebury, IN 46540.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Silver Lake Sand Dunes, 9679 W. State Park Road, Mears, MI 49436.
May 9, 1975 - May 7, 2020
TERREBONNE, OR - Ryan Allan Spyker, 45, of Terrebonne, OR, formerly from Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from an automobile accident in Sherman County, OR.
Ryan was born on May 9, 1975 in Norwalk, Ohio to Rev. Ron and Cynde Spyker of Attica, OH. On July 7, 2018 Ryan married Melinda Freeman, who survives.
Aso surviving are a sister, Brooke (Kerry) Johnson of Ft. Wayne, IN; a brother, Nathan Spyker of Attica, OH; maternal grandmother, Mary Brook of Attica, OH; and niece and nephew, Abigail and Noah Johnson.
Ryan was a graduate of Anderson High School in Anderson, IN and from Vincennes University.
Ryan and Melinda moved to Terrebonne, OR in February where Ryan worked as a Construction Manager for TC Energy.
Ryan's favorite pastime was riding anything motorized. He loved spending time with his friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Tina and Landon Hostetler, 53670 State Road 13, Middlebury, IN 46540.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Silver Lake Sand Dunes, 9679 W. State Park Road, Mears, MI 49436.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.