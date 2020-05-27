Ryan Edward Mott
July 16, 1997 - May 25, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Ryan Edward Mott, 22, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Ryan was born on July 16, 1997 in South Bend to Steve and Tina (Griesinger) Mott. He is survived by his parents; sister, Kelsey Mott; and grandmother, Carolyn Griesinger.
Ryan worked at Play It Again Sports in Goshen. He loved golfing with his friends. In his youth Ryan played baseball at Baugo Little League and for Jimtown High School.
A visitation will be on Thursday, May 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ryan to Jimtown High School golf program.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
July 16, 1997 - May 25, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Ryan Edward Mott, 22, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Ryan was born on July 16, 1997 in South Bend to Steve and Tina (Griesinger) Mott. He is survived by his parents; sister, Kelsey Mott; and grandmother, Carolyn Griesinger.
Ryan worked at Play It Again Sports in Goshen. He loved golfing with his friends. In his youth Ryan played baseball at Baugo Little League and for Jimtown High School.
A visitation will be on Thursday, May 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ryan to Jimtown High School golf program.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.