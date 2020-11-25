1/1
Ryan J. Lockridge
1980 - 2020
Ryan J. Lockridge

Sept. 18, 1980 - Nov. 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ryan J. Lockridge, 40 years old, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 11:07 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020. He passed away at Memorial Hospital unexpectedly after a very brief illness. Ryan was born on September 18, 1980 in LaPorte, IN to Gary and Marilyn (Fisher) Lockridge, Sr. His parents survive. In 1999, Ryan graduated from North Judson San Pierre High School, and in 2003 he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in History from Valparaiso University. Ryan loved to travel and visited five different continents and was able to go on missionary trips including Mexico, Honduras, and Brazil. On June 11, 2011 in South Bend, Ryan and Heather M. Hohulin were united in marriage.

Along with his loving wife Heather and his parents, Ryan is survived by two sisters, Tara (Ron) Pitts of North Judson and Angel (Austin) Lockridge of North Judson; two brothers, Gary (fiancé, Laura) Lockridge, Jr. of Plymouth and Seth (Serena) Lockridge of Rochester; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is also survived by Heather's parents, Mark and Tammi Hohulin of Lakeville; and Heather's grandparents, Larry and Kay Randt of South Bend, and Art and Melba Kasprzak of Mishawaka. Ryan and Heather hosted foreign exchange students Andy, Hakim, Asjad, Viviana, Tika, Antou, Shaheer, and Max who also survive. Preceding Ryan in death were his grandparents, Grace and Cecil Fisher, and Ida and Everett Lockridge, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ryan worked for Logan Industries for nearly three years as a training supervisor helping clients to work in a factory setting. He also spent time at Logan working in Residential at a home with some of the clients. Ryan enjoyed his time working with his clients, cared for them deeply, and hoped to make it a long-term career.

A Private Celebration Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Pastor Jordan Muck and Pastor Craig Clapper will officiate. The service will be live-streamed and recorded. There will be a link on the bottom of the obituary page on the website of palmerfuneralhomes.com to watch the live stream at 7:00 p.m. or to view the recorded service at your convenience. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ryan J. Lockridge may be donated to: Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46615; Dustin's Place, 2979 Oak Blvd., Bremen, IN 46506; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202. Online condolences can be offered to the Lockridge family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
