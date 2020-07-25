Ryan Scott Hoffer



May 6, 1951 - July 23, 2020



NAPPANEE, IN - Ryan Scott Hoffer, age 69, of Nappanee, passed away at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 6, 1951 in Elkhart, IN to Frank J. and Carole (Heckamen) Hoffer. Mr. Hoffer was a 1969 graduate of Nappanee High School. He was a lifelong area resident. On March 19, 1999 he married Teresa Andrews in Maui, Hawaii. Mr. Hoffer operated the Scott Hoffer Chevrolet/Geo in Bourbon, and had worked at McCormick Motors for 40 years. He was a member of the Corvette Club. Mr. Hoffer was a big Chicago Bears fan and a basketball enthusiast. He enjoyed having Saturday morning coffee at McCormick's. Scott especially enjoyed his cat, Chaos.



Surviving are his wife, Teresa Hoffer of Nappanee; daughter, Karie Hoffer of Grand Rapids, MI; sister, Roxanne Mikel of Nappanee; brother, Frank Todd Hoffer of South Bend; nephews, Lee Mikel of Nappanee, Brett (Rachel) Mikel of Nappanee, Frank Hoffer of New Paris, and Matt Hoffer of Elkhart; and niece, Danielle (Kenton) Chapman of Nappanee.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Del-Mar Banquet Hall.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.





