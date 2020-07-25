1/1
Ryan Scott Hoffer
1951 - 2020
Ryan Scott Hoffer

May 6, 1951 - July 23, 2020

NAPPANEE, IN - Ryan Scott Hoffer, age 69, of Nappanee, passed away at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 6, 1951 in Elkhart, IN to Frank J. and Carole (Heckamen) Hoffer. Mr. Hoffer was a 1969 graduate of Nappanee High School. He was a lifelong area resident. On March 19, 1999 he married Teresa Andrews in Maui, Hawaii. Mr. Hoffer operated the Scott Hoffer Chevrolet/Geo in Bourbon, and had worked at McCormick Motors for 40 years. He was a member of the Corvette Club. Mr. Hoffer was a big Chicago Bears fan and a basketball enthusiast. He enjoyed having Saturday morning coffee at McCormick's. Scott especially enjoyed his cat, Chaos.

Surviving are his wife, Teresa Hoffer of Nappanee; daughter, Karie Hoffer of Grand Rapids, MI; sister, Roxanne Mikel of Nappanee; brother, Frank Todd Hoffer of South Bend; nephews, Lee Mikel of Nappanee, Brett (Rachel) Mikel of Nappanee, Frank Hoffer of New Paris, and Matt Hoffer of Elkhart; and niece, Danielle (Kenton) Chapman of Nappanee.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Del-Mar Banquet Hall.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
Del-Mar Banquet Hall
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 25, 2020
I’m a voice from the past. Scott was a great individual. I’ve always remembered him, and many others, from high school and especially the Football team, up to the final year of the Nappanee Bulldogs. Go Bulldogs.

Rest in Peace my friend.
Lee Fairchild
Classmate
July 25, 2020
Scott was always a smiling, friendly guy with a warm heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.
Carol Rohrer
Friend
July 25, 2020
Always enjoyed conversations with Scott. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Always acknowledge me when I would see him out and about. He is one of the good guys and will be sorely missed!!
Bruce Adkins
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mike and Donita Hollar
July 24, 2020
Great high school memories with Scott and enjoyed reconnecting with him at our reunion last year and subsequent monthly lunches with Scott and fellow classmates. Prayers of comfort for Scott’s family.
Marv Duerksen
Classmate
July 24, 2020
Scott was very fun loving, outgoing funny guy who didn't know a stranger. I will miss my classmate dearly! Rest in peace dear friend.
Cara Sterling
Friend
