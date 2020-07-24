1/1
Sage O'Neal Thompson
Sage O'Neal

Thompson

July 13, 2020 - July 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sage O'Neal Thompson, 7 days old, went to his heavenly home on July 20, 2020. Sage was born in Indianapolis, IN to his loving parents, Davonte Thompson and Mikayla Shelley. He is survived by his brothers, Daelyn and Jasper Thompson; grandparents, Amy Shelley, Andrea Webb, and Erik Thompson; great-grandmothers, Glenda Shelley and Kristi Webb; great-great-grandmother, Dixie Young, as well as many extended family members and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held from 1-2PM in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN, on Friday, July 24, 2020. A Funeral service will follow at 2PM with burial at Fairview Cemetery immediately after. Donations in Sage's memory may be made to the family c/o Hahn Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
JUL
24
Burial
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
