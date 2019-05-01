Home

Sally Ann McKahan

Sally Ann McKahan Obituary
Sally Ann McKahan

March 31, 1937 - April 28, 2019

LAPORTE, IN - Sally Ann McKahan, 82, of LaPorte, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born March 31, 1937 in South Bend, IN to Edward H. and Evelyn (Diemer) Spicher. On November 23, 1958 she married Max E. McKahan who passed away December 13, 1998. Sally is survived by her children, Sandra (Robert) Baker of Rolling Praire and Brian (Christina) McKahan of Grantham, New Hampshire, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers, Jack (Catherine) Spicher and Wayne (Robin) Spicher. In addition to her husband Max, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Spicher.

Funeral Services will be at Noon, Thursday, May 2 at Newhard Funeral Home in Westville, IN, Pastor Dennis Pickens officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville in charge of arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019
