Sally L. Hummel



Sept. 7, 1928 - March 7, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Sally L. Hummel, 90, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Creekside in Mishawaka.



Sally was born on September 7, 1928 in Antwerp, OH to Burch and Caroline (Derck) Shephard. She was preceded in death by her parents.



On September 20, 1947 in Mishawaka she married Jack Hummel; he preceded her in death on January 19, 2008.



Surviving are her sons, Dale Hummel of Rochester, IN and Daniel Hummel of Elkhart, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.



Sally was secretary of the Fire Department and Planning and Engineering for the City of Mishawaka. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.



Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in Hahn Funeral Home, 505, W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary