Sally Mae Lake



March 13, 1928 - May 24, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral are Saturday, May 30 at 11:00 AM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Full obituary available on funeral home website.





