|
|
Sally Nasco
Jan. 15, 1938 - April 17, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Sally Nasco, 82 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest April 17, 2020 while residing in Brentwood at Niles, after an illness. She was born Jan. 15, 1938 in Mishawaka, the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy (Cunningham) Robinson. She has lived in the Michiana area all of her life. “ With a twinkle in her eye and a tiny grin, here she comes, get ready for a treat.” Sally was a stay-at-home mom, taking care of their three children until later, when she worked for her husband Anthony at the Central Auto Pool in South Bend and Eagle Lake Marina in Edwardsburg.
Sally was married Sept. 15, 1957 as Sally Robinson to Anthony T. “Tony” Nasco and he passed June 29, 2007. Surviving are their three children and their families: son, Timothy T. “Tim” (Stacy L.) Nasco of Edwardsburg and their two children, Nicole Nasco and Alyssa (Chris) Eaton; daughters, Charmayne Daly of Edwardsburg and her two children, Courtney (Matthew) Lamberton and Marshall Daly, and Suzanne Young of Elkhart and her three children, Michael Young, Bobby Young, and Anthony (Syna) Young. There are four great-grandchildren, Riley Young, Olivia Young, Ilya Young, and Barrett Lamberton. Also surviving is a sister, Susan Yerkes of Memphis, TN. Family who have preceded Sally in passing are her parents, her beloved husband, Tony Nasco and two sons-in-law, Michael Young in 2011 and Donald Daly in 2017.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, to be announced.
Arrangements are provided by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020