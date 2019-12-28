Home

Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-2722
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue
La Porte, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue
La Porte, IN
Sally Nelson


1949 - 2019
Sally Nelson Obituary
Sally Nelson

Feb. 09, 1949 - Dec. 22, 2019

LAPORTE, IN - Sally J. Nelson, 70, of Petaluma, California, formerly of La Porte, Indiana passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Sally was born February 9, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to Robert R. Nelson Sr. and Paulette (Peyton) Nelson.

Sally graduated from Purdue University, and she was a Real Estate broker in California.

Sally is survived by her mother, Paulette Nelson of La Porte; two sisters, Jane (John) Liming of Liberty, Indiana and Marjorie Nelson of La Porte, Indiana; two brothers, Kevin (Trish) Nelson of La Porte, Indiana and Robert (Mary) Nelson, Jr. of La Porte, Indiana; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Evans, Josie Gawlowski, Rachel Nelson, Nicole Nelson, Anna Nelson, Rachel Sanborn, Shannon Bollinger, Jason Bollinger, Troy Nelson, Connor Nelson, Bailey Michalec and Trisha Raskopf. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert R. Nelson Sr. and her brother, James B. Nelson.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. (C.S.T.) Monday, December 30, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. (C.S.T.) until the time of service on Monday. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.

Please share prayers, memories, and condolences with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019
