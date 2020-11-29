1/1
Sam Clason
1928 - 2020
Sam Clason

Aug. 18, 1928 - Nov. 27, 2020

WARSAW, IN - Sam R. Clason of Warsaw, IN and former resident of Edwardsburg, MI passed away at 9:33 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Warsaw at the age of 92.

He was born on August 18, 1928 in Goshen, IN to Lela (Rasor) Clason Buhrt and Henry Clason. On June 5, 1953 at the age of 24, he married the love of his life, Margaret Marie (Reed) Clason. Lifetime partners in everything they did, together they raised their son and daughter and shared 67 years of marriage before he passed away.

Sam graduated from Edwardsburg High School in Edwardsburg, MI. He later worked for the city maintenance department. He was a Korean War Veteran having enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 1950 and proudly served until his Honorable Discharge in November 1952, and served inactively until November 1956.

He was a lifelong farmer and an excellent carpenter. Sam spent 42 years living in Edwardsburg, MI where he was very active in his community. He was a man of many trades and Sam worked for many companies throughout his life. He started his work in Michigan at Wendt Grain Company and delivered feed to various farms. Sam had a love for horses and spent many years enjoying them, as well as being a member of the Cass County Sheriff's Mounted Posse in Michigan for more than 15 years and volunteering for the police department. At one time he knew every horse in the area. Sam spent time working for various factories in Elkhart, Indiana while farming after work. There he honed his carpentry skills and eventually built the home he and Margaret lived in for 42 years. His farming consisted mostly of grains for several years until he took over a roadside vegetable business from his wife's parents. Most folks will remember him as the “Sweetcorn Guy” on U.S. 12, often selling 100 dozen or more ears of corn a day. When he wasn't farming, he enjoyed camping and often camped with horses during his years in the Posse. Later he switched to camping with a Good Sam Camping Club chapter.

Sam was a devoted church member who loved going to church with his wife and family, and served as deacon in the Ontwa Baptist Church in Edwardsburg for 14 years. In 2015 he and his wife moved to Warsaw, Indiana and attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw. Sam's life journey took 92 years to complete and within that time he saw and accomplished many things; the most important part of his fruitful life was his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be forever loved and missed.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret Marie Clason of Warsaw; and his son, Steve (Rose) Clason of Pierceton. Sam leaves behind five grandchildren: Valerie Clason of Elkhart, Beth Beaty of Cape Coral, FL, Dawn Sanderson of LaGrange, Melissa (Willie) Riehl of LaGrange, and Michelle Somerset of Reseda, CA; 11 great-grandchildren: Philip and Jacob Bergner, Anthony and Brooke Beaty, Chad (Jaime) Sanderson, Ryan Sanderson; Seth, Cody, Dustin, Faith and Emily Riehl. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Clason, mother, Lela Clason Buhrt, stepfather, Fred Buhrt, sister, Betty Rink, his half-sister, Evelyn Cleghorn, and his daughter, Sandra Price.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Tues., Dec. 1, 2020 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw. Sam's life will be celebrated immediately following visitation at 11:00 a.m. Sam will be laid to rest with a 2:00 p.m. graveside service on Tues., Dec. 1, 2020 in Edwardsburg Cemetery in Edwardsburg, MI and officiated by Pastor Joe Troxel. Military Rites will be conducted by the Edwardsburg American Legion Post 365.

Memorial donations may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, 832 E. Center Street, Warsaw, IN 46580.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Edwardsburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road
Warsaw, IN 46580
(574) 2680225
