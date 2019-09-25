|
|
Samantha Strain
March 14, 1985 - Sept. 23, 2019
CLARKSTON, MI -
Samantha Renee Strain, 34, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2019, at her home.
Sammi was born on March 14th, 1985 to Thomas Strain and Julie (Stephenson) Herwick. She graduated from Edwardsburg High School in 2003 and eventually made her way to Clarkston where she had the love of her life, Owen Barens. Everything she did was for him which included being an avid football momma. She loved watching sunsets, doing crossword puzzles, and Notre Dame Football. Sammi was the most amazing mother, devoted sister, daughter, and the bestest friend that anyone could ever ask for.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Thomas Strain of Columbia City and Julie/Bob Herwick of Cassopolis; her son, Owen Barens of Clarkston, MI; four sisters, Martha Strain of Granger, IN, Kelsey Herwick of Indianapolis, Lindsey Herwick of Elkhart, and Taylor Herwick of Cassopolis, MI; her boyfriend Joe Weaver and his family; Jason Barens and his family; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Her grandparents, Ross and Jane Stephenson and Robert and Elaine Strain preceded her in death.
The visitation will be held at Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston, MI on September 26 from 4-8 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on September 27 at Sharks Club in Waterford, MI at 1pm with lunch immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-costs-and-owens-education to help support Owen in his future endeavors.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019