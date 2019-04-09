|
|
Samiuela K. Lotaki
March 16, 1960 - April 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Samiuela K. “Sam” Lotaki, 59, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2019 after a short illness.
Born March 16, 1960 in the Tonga Islands, Sam was the son of the late Lisala & Seimi (Folau) Lotaki.
Sam is survived by three children, Adrian Alan Lotaki & Amalia Lotaki of South Bend, & Samantha Lotaki of Mishawaka; 3 grandchildren, Savannah, Maddex, and Melia; and 6 brothers.
Per Sam's wishes, the family held a private service and cremation will take place.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019