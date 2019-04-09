Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samiuela Lotaki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samiuela K. Lotaki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samiuela K. Lotaki Obituary
Samiuela K. Lotaki

March 16, 1960 - April 3, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Samiuela K. “Sam” Lotaki, 59, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2019 after a short illness.

Born March 16, 1960 in the Tonga Islands, Sam was the son of the late Lisala & Seimi (Folau) Lotaki.

Sam is survived by three children, Adrian Alan Lotaki & Amalia Lotaki of South Bend, & Samantha Lotaki of Mishawaka; 3 grandchildren, Savannah, Maddex, and Melia; and 6 brothers.

Per Sam's wishes, the family held a private service and cremation will take place.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.