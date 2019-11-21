|
|
Samuel Fredrick
Kindley
June 7, 1953 - Nov. 19, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Samuel Fredrick Kindley, 66, passed away Tues., Nov. 19 in South Bend. Surviving are children, John Kindley, David Kindley, Michael Kindley, Jennifer Barhydt, & Jason Robertson; sisters, Cleo Conley, Melody Muckenfuss, & Alicia Kindley; brothers, Leonard & Byron Kindley; 17 grandchildren; & love of his life, Tami Kindley. Funeral services are Sun., Nov. 24 at 1pm with visitation two hours prior, in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019