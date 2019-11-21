Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Samuel Fredrick Kindley


1953 - 2019
Samuel Fredrick

Kindley

June 7, 1953 - Nov. 19, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Samuel Fredrick Kindley, 66, passed away Tues., Nov. 19 in South Bend. Surviving are children, John Kindley, David Kindley, Michael Kindley, Jennifer Barhydt, & Jason Robertson; sisters, Cleo Conley, Melody Muckenfuss, & Alicia Kindley; brothers, Leonard & Byron Kindley; 17 grandchildren; & love of his life, Tami Kindley. Funeral services are Sun., Nov. 24 at 1pm with visitation two hours prior, in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
