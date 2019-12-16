|
|
Samuel H. Sconiers
Feb. 22, 1924 - Dec. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Mr. Samuel H. Sconiers, 95, beloved husband and father who resided on Hartzer Street in South Bend, IN passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at 6:24 a.m. Mr. Sconiers retired from White Farm in South Bend, IN, where he was a Miscellaneous Assembler for 23 years.
Mr. Samuel H. Sconiers was born February 22, 1924 in Bellwood, Alabama to the late Daniel and Luvenia Sconiers. He lived in the South Bend community for the last 66 years. He was a Veteran of World War II serving in the United States Army in Okinawa.
Mr. Samuel H. Sconiers was united in holy matrimony to Ida Mae Threat on December 4, 1947 in Geneva, Alabama. They were married 59 years; he was a proud and devoted hard-working father as well as a great grandfather of 19+ great-great-grandchildren. He was an active member and deacon of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ in South Bend, IN.
Family members born to their union and left to cherish his memory are eight surviving children: Harvey (Kathy) Sconiers, Jr. of Michigan City, IN, Wallace (Cheryl) Sconiers of California, Annie (Melvin) Tardy, Curtis Sconiers, and Elma Quinn all of South Bend, Georgia Bird of Mishawaka, IN, Fred (Valerie) Sconiers, and John Sconiers both of Arizona, along with other relatives and friends.
Mr. Samuel H. Sconiers was preceded in death by his wife; Ida Mae Sconiers; son, Ulysses Sconiers; and grandson, Alexander Gill.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 16, 2019