Mr. Samuel L.
Lankford
Sept. 15, 1956 - May 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Samuel Lee Lankford, age 63, a native of South Bend, IN and most currently of Birch Drive, Crystal Beach Community, Blount's Creek, NC, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home following many months of battling cancer.
Mr. Lankford was born in South Bend on September 15, 1956. He was the son of Thomas Gilbert Lankford and the late Dorothy Louise Lawson Lankford. Mr. Lankford's most recent employment titled him shop foreman for a large electrical motor repair business. He stopped working to take care of his father. Subsequently, Mr. Lankford and his father moved to North Carolina to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Lankford is survived by his children, Ryan Lee Lankford and Kristen Lankford Hamilton, his father, Thomas Gilbert Lankford and his grandchildren, Lillian Pearl Lankford, Keegan Lee Hamilton, and Reagan Lee Hamilton.
Mr. Lankford spent his last years enjoying his family, children and moreso his grandchildren, who were the “apples of his eye”. His grandchildren, who called Mr. Lankford, “Grandpa, the chocey milk maker”, thought of him the same way.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.