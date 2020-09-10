Samuel M. Miller



June 19, 1955 - Sept. 8, 2020



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Samuel M. Miller, age 65, of North Liberty, passed away at 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his sister's residence. He was born June 19, 1955 in Nappanee to Marvin N. and Sadie Mae (Fry) Miller. Samuel had lived in the St. Joe, Elkhart area for most of his life. He had worked for A.M. General for 30 years in South Bend. Samuel was a mushroom hunter, he loved the outdoors and nature, and was a bird watcher.



Surviving are his sisters, Etta Marie (Howard) Miller of Ligonier, Emma Sue (Orva) Whetstone of Topeka, and Lorene (Noah Jr.) Anderson of Nappanee; brothers, Raymond M. (Susie) Miller of South Carolina, Howard M. (Jean) Miller of Nappanee, Leon M. (Judy) Miller of Nappanee, Fred M. (Leona) Miller of Nappanee, Willis M. (Betty) Miller of Middlebury, and David M. (Kathryn) Miller of Osceola, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ester Helmuth; brother, Marvin Jr. Miller; and brother-in-law, Mose Miller.



Family and friends may call from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Daniel Miller residence (24379 C.R. 54, Nappanee). Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 12, also at the Daniel Miller residence. Pastor Keith Yoder will officiate. Burial will be in South Union Cemetery.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.





