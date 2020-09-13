Samuel Richardson



July 4, 1932 - August 22, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Samuel Richardson completed his earthly journey on the morning of August 22, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1932, to the late Lucinda and James Richardson. Sam was the youngest of three, a brother to Willa Mae and Lorene. He graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1950.



Sam attended Indiana State University on an athletic scholarship. As a freshman, he was a starter on the basketball team and went on to set several records that remained unbroken for decades. At the end of his sophomore year, he was drafted into the Army and served in Korea, France, and Germany. Upon his discharge from the service, he returned to ISU, where he earned a degree in biology. In 1983, Sam was unanimously elected to the Athletic Hall of Fame at ISU.



Sam taught in Indianapolis, Indiana, Trenton, New Jersey, and New York City. He was also a man of many talents, working for the NBA Players Association, where he organized and promoted two All-Star Games between the NBA and the ABA. He worked for Restaurant Associates in New York City and later owned the Club Baby Grand, a landmark nightclub in Harlem.



Sam returned to teaching and after retiring in 1994, he relocated to the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania.



Sam loved sports and fishing was a favorite pastime. His forte, however, was telling a story. No one could tell a story like Sam. He was a seasoned storyteller and he had a story for every occasion. He told each one so well that listeners would request repeats of stories they had heard many times before. Some people requested stories by the number or title. “Sam, tell the one about….”



Sam leaves his wife and companion of 47 years, Rosalie, his children, Stephen, Janet Jones, Joseph Richardson, and LaCretia Richardson; in-laws, Dennis Jones, Brenda Richardson, and Dwan Richardson; two grandchildren, Terrence Richardson and Brianna Richardson; and two great-grandchildren, Trent and Trinity.



He left his mark wherever he lived and worked and had a host of friends from East to West. A man from humble beginnings, Sam worked tirelessly to make a better life for his family and himself. He will be remembered for living a full life, and he will be sorely missed.





