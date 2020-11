Sandra A. (Delinski) Boyer



Jan. 23, 1936 - Nov. 26, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Sandra A. (Delinski) Boyer, 84, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in her home. She was born on January 23, 1936, in South Bend, to the late Edward and Theresa (Gerencher) Delinski. She is survived by her daughter, Shari (Michael)Vance of Wakarusa, IN and her son, Gary E. Boyer of South Bend; two grandchildren, Lindsi and Grant Boyer; and four great-grandchildren, Alison and Benjamin Mull, Brinleigh Anderson, and Maddox Dolph. Sandra worked at RACO for 42 years before retiring on March 1, 2002. She enjoyed her friends, her dog, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.





