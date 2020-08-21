Sandra Asherman
Feb. 26, 1954 - August 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sandra Asherman, 66, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Mishawaka, IN.
Sandy was born on February 26, 1954 in South Bend, IN to Walter and Betty (Laymon) Jordan. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert Jordan and Paul Tavernier Jr.
On July 14, 1971 in Montana she married William Asherman who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Erin (Andrew) Martin of Mishawaka; son, William Michael (Molly) Asherman of South Bend; grandchildren, Ben and Maddie Martin; brothers, Douglas, Christopher, and Shawn Jordan, and David Tavernier; sisters, Phyllis Jordan and Shannon Butts; sister-in-law, Peggy Schmeltz of Osceola; special niece, Jamie-Lyn (Chris) Lane, and many other nieces and nephews.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Memorial service will follow at 2:00pm.
Donations may be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
