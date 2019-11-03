|
Sandra J. Barnes
July 14, 1941 - Oct. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sandra J. Barnes, 78, residing in South Bend, passed away at 4:14 a.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
She was born July 14, 1941 in South Bend, the daughter of George O. & Esther H. (Gebhardt) Frepan, and has remained a lifelong resident.
On July 8, 1966 at Zion United Church of Christ, South Bend, Sandy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel J. Barnes. She is survived by her husband Dan of 53 years. Also surviving are her two sons, Daniel M. (Laura) Barnes and Scott A. (Cara) Barnes, all of South Bend; and five grandchildren, Andrew, Nathan, Christopher, William, & Megan. Sandy is also survived by her sister, Marilyn (Delos) Foster of Palatine, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Frepan.
Sandy and Dan were longtime members of Zion United Church of Christ. In more recent years, they have attended Trinity Evangelical Free Church and Community Cornerstone Fellowship. Sandy was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 61770 Miami Road, with Rev. Ken Fetter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be offered to 2019 Purdue University Dance Marathon: Mr. Nate Barnes, donate.rileykids.org.
The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel has been entrusted with Sandy's care. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019