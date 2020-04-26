Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Sandra J. Morgan


1947 - 2020
Sandra J. Morgan

June 5, 1947 - April 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sandra J. Morgan, 72, passed away at 9:46pm Monday, April 20, 2020 in her residence, surrounded by her girls and friends.

Sandra was born on June 5, 1947 in LaPorte, IN to Elmer and Velma (Pozil) Garner. She loved to cook, read, and was a gamer (Casino Slots). Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Morgan.

Surviving are her two daughters, Christine (Todd) Leinenbach of Kansas City, MO and Kimberly (Ed Miltenberger) Chadwick of South Bend; three grandchildren, Kalie, Travis (Bridget), and Jake; sister, Carol (Bruce) Sherk of North Liberty; brother, Brian (Ashley) Garner of Granger; several nieces and nephews; her best friend, Mike Dauss; and her cat, Noah.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
Remember
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
