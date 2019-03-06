Sandra Jean Williams



August 27, 1936 - March 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Sandra Jean Williams, 82, passed away at 4:00am Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Sandra was born on August 27, 1936 in South Bend to Harold and Lucille (Singrey) Hilderband. She was raised by her aunt and uncle Marjorie and Harold Drane in Highland Park, IL. Sandra was a waitress at Azar's Restaurant for 36 years and also was employed by Martin's Super Market at Erskine Plaza for 10 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. On August 28, 1954 she married Paul D. Williams Sr. He died on May 19, 2018. Sandra was also preceded in death by a son, Paul DeWayne Williams Jr., a sister, Pat Green, and son-in-law, Neil Kluszczynski.



Surviving are 4 daughters, Debbie Kluszczynski, Marjorie (Michael) Andert, Susan (Chris) Schaefer, and Pamela Klowetter, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Toni Wise.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Sanctuary at St. Paul's, especially Amanda, Bobby, Melissa, Loretta, and Titsy.



Funeral Services will be celebrated at 1:00pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 11:00am until services in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .