Sandra Jo Case
Sandra Jo Case

Nov. 10, 1941 - May 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sandra Jo Case, 78, of South Bend passed away Saturday in her home. She was born in Indianapolis and had resided in South Bend for the last 48 years. No services or visitation. See Palmer Funeral Homes website for full obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2020.
