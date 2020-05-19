Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Jo Case



Nov. 10, 1941 - May 16, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Sandra Jo Case, 78, of South Bend passed away Saturday in her home. She was born in Indianapolis and had resided in South Bend for the last 48 years. No services or visitation. See Palmer Funeral Homes website for full obituary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store