Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Presnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K. Presnell


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra K. Presnell Obituary
Sandra K. Presnell

July 13, 1948 - Feb. 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Sandra Kay Presnell (Biggs), 71, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away at 12:55am on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in New Carlisle, Indiana. She was born on July 13th, 1948 in South Bend to Jack and Elizabeth (McCulley) Biggs who both preceded her in death. Sandy was a Sterile Technician for Memorial Hospital, South Bend until her retirement. She enjoyed dancing, traveling to Florida for the winter and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three children: Bobby (Shelli) Sheler, Eddie Sheler and Cherri Sheler, all of South Bend; nine grandchildren: Cameron, Austin, Avery, Kendall, Kendra, Tyler, Leigha, Alix and Samantha; three great grandchildren: Bentley, Carson and Sofija; four sisters: Mary Katheryn Lichkai-Cornwall, Linda Lange, Jackie Bralick and Mary Dawn Boss. Also surviving are several Nieces and Nephews and a special uncle, Louie Muth.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 3:00pm. Friends will be received one hour prior to the services. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -