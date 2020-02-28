|
Sandra K. Presnell
July 13, 1948 - Feb. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Sandra Kay Presnell (Biggs), 71, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away at 12:55am on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in New Carlisle, Indiana. She was born on July 13th, 1948 in South Bend to Jack and Elizabeth (McCulley) Biggs who both preceded her in death. Sandy was a Sterile Technician for Memorial Hospital, South Bend until her retirement. She enjoyed dancing, traveling to Florida for the winter and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three children: Bobby (Shelli) Sheler, Eddie Sheler and Cherri Sheler, all of South Bend; nine grandchildren: Cameron, Austin, Avery, Kendall, Kendra, Tyler, Leigha, Alix and Samantha; three great grandchildren: Bentley, Carson and Sofija; four sisters: Mary Katheryn Lichkai-Cornwall, Linda Lange, Jackie Bralick and Mary Dawn Boss. Also surviving are several Nieces and Nephews and a special uncle, Louie Muth.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 3:00pm. Friends will be received one hour prior to the services. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020