Sandra K. Tuttle
Holliday
Oct. 7, 1940 - July 30, 2019
EUREKA, MO - She was preceded by parents, Ralph & Ruth (Hooten) Tuttle, husband Lester Holliday, & a stepson. She graduated from Central High School, South Bend. Sandra is survived by children, Louis & Karen Menillo, & Maria Menillo all of Eureka & Annie (Lou Ann) of St. Louis, 3 grand & many step- & great-grandchildren, & 6 stepchildren; & sisters, Anita Moody of South Bend & Mariam Stull of Mishawaka. She worked at 6 Flags in St. Louis in the wardrobe department & later owned a shop making wedding gowns. Services at a later date in Eureka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019