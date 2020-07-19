Sandra Kay Daurer
Jan. 16, 1945 - July 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sandra Kay Daurer, 75, passed away peacefully in her home July 14, 2020, with her husband by her side.
Born January 16, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Virginia (Evans) Mazura. She was also preceded in death by her two siblings, Katherine Robledo and Johnnie Lee, and by a nephew, Jason Lee.
On October 26, 2008, Sandra married the love of her life, Richard Daurer, who survives her. He promised her he would take care of her to the end, which is a promise he kept. Also left to cherish her memory are three children: Shane Powell of Michigan City, IN, Erin (Jeff) Prince of Nashville, TN, and Missy Powell of Fennville, MI; four grandchildren: Madison Prince of Nashville, TN, Senior Airman Maxwell McQueary of Odenton, MD, Sophie and Anna McQueary of Fennville, MI; two nieces, Gina Nixon of San Diego, CA and Josette Lee of Slidell, LA; and two nephews, Johnnie Lee of Slidell, LA and Anthony Bennett of Gages Lake, IL.
Sandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandma. She also loved animals. She had a kind heart and will be greatly missed.
Per her request, no services are being held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's name to Riley Children's Hospital.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com
.